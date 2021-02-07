Geeq (GEEQ) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Geeq has a total market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $424,098.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00177170 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00063047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00233706 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00073880 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars.

