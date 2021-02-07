Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $3.10 on Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00008032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.