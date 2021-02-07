GET Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $108,093.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.26 or 0.01254427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.62 or 0.06373380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022765 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

