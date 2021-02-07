GHOSTPRISM Price Down 14% Over Last Week (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 7th. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $147,230.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00178203 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00072968 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,609,270 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

