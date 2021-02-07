Giant Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Giant token can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $138,035.72 and $12,046.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Giant has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033907 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,030,899 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

