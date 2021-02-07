Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.