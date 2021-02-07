Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,355,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $131,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 748,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 116,334 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,376,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 78,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

