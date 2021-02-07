Gill Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,303,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,744,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,679,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 462,350 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82.

