Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 252.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

VUG opened at $265.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average of $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

