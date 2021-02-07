Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 1,202 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

