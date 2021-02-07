Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 594 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,913 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.44.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $407.11 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $419.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.