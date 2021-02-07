Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $238.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

