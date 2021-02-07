Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.