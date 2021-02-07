Girard Partners LTD. Buys 26,535 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 386.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.