Girard Partners LTD. Buys 7,981 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 82,500.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.4% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.18.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

