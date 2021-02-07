Girard Partners LTD. Buys 8,373 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 34,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock worth $2,526,294 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.