Girard Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,157.78.

GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

