Girard Partners LTD. Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,470,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,216. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

