Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

