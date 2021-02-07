Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.15 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

