Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.48 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,957 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $481.17 and its 200 day moving average is $476.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

