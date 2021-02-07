Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average is $213.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

