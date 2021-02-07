Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

NYSE:ABT opened at $124.03 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

