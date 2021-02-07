Girard Partners LTD. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Facebook by 14.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

