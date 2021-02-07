Girard Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after buying an additional 417,686 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after buying an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,424,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $198.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.31 and its 200 day moving average is $183.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

