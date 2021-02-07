Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 10,724 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

