Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 437 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $389.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

