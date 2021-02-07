Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 808 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $153.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

