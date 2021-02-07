Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 979 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,839.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 100,219 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $227.93 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.