Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 461,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 393,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $302.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.