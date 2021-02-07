Girard Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

