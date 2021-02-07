Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $207.93 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.