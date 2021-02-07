Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.