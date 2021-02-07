Girard Partners LTD. Sells 2,772 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.