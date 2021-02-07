Girard Partners LTD. Sells 652 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total transaction of $4,183,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock opened at $605.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $660.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

