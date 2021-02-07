GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) vs. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Financial Analysis

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and Frequency Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlaxoSmithKline 18.50% 29.60% 7.11% Frequency Therapeutics -68.59% -12.56% -9.92%

GlaxoSmithKline has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and Frequency Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlaxoSmithKline 4 3 6 0 2.15 Frequency Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than GlaxoSmithKline.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of GlaxoSmithKline shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlaxoSmithKline and Frequency Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlaxoSmithKline $43.10 billion 2.05 $5.93 billion $3.17 11.12 Frequency Therapeutics $28.95 million 58.80 -$18.75 million ($2.29) -22.03

GlaxoSmithKline has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Therapeutics. Frequency Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlaxoSmithKline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlaxoSmithKline beats Frequency Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Merck KGaA; Lyell Immunopharma; CEPI; Innovax and Xiamen University; VBI; Viome; Sanofi SA; CureVac; and research collaboration with Sengenics focusing on immunology. GlaxoSmithKline plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a licencse and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

