GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

