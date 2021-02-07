Glenview Trust Co Acquires 1,406 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,674 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $15,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,437,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258,179 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

XLNX stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.