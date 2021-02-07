Glenview Trust Co Buys 872 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,962,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,408,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.