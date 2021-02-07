Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,224,000 after purchasing an additional 305,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $324.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

