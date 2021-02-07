Glenview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Chevron by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

