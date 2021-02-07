Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,287 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

