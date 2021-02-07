Glenview Trust Co Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $269.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.