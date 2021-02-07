Glenview Trust Co Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

