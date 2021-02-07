Glenview Trust Co Has $8.76 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $726.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,586 shares of company stock worth $30,290,503. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.