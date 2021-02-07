Glenview Trust Co Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,657 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,220,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,139 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,416,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.