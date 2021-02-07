Glenview Trust Co Purchases 10,605 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,507,000 after buying an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,669,000 after buying an additional 513,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

