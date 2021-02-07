Glenview Trust Co Purchases 3,462 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

