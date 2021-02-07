Glenview Trust Co Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 140,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 19.9% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

ALL opened at $106.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

