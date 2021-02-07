Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,379 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $337.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

